Iran to propose initiative to resolve Karabakh conflict

Speaking in his meeting with the Governor General of East Azarbaijan province in Tabriz on Tuesday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said that security of frontiersmen is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to his trip to the countries of Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Turkey, Araghchi added, “In this trip, I am carrying the initiative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the war erupted between two neighboring counties of Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

He expressed his hope that peace and tranquility would prevail in the region with the cooperation and collaboration of all influential countries in the region.

Governor General of East Azarbaijan province Mohammad Reza Pour-Mohammadi, for his part, pointed to his correspondences with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with regards to the security of borders and added, “Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia are Iran’s neighbors. With respecting to the territorial integrity of the two countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, we are in favor of a peaceful solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and country’s diplomatic apparatus will certainly take necessary steps in this regard.”

MA/FNA13990806001135