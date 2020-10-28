Iranian embassy in Baku condemns attack on Barda

In a statement, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku condemned the aggression against the city of Barda on Wednesday.

The Iranian embassy further offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured and noted that any aggression against innocent people is against legal and international norms.

Despite several ceasefire agreements, a new round of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reportedly begun on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Islamic Republic has made numerous efforts to achieve a ceasefire between the two countries.

Clashes have been shaking Nagorno-Karabakh since 27 September, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of violating ceasefire deals and carrying out attacks in the area. Armenia has declared martial law and general mobilization, while partial mobilization and partial martial law have also been introduced in Azerbaijan.

