Araghchi to discuss Iran initiative in Baku, Yerevan

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that Araghchi will act as Iran’s special representative to proceed Iran’s initiative for solving the differences between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Araghchi is making a trip to northwestern provinces with the aim of visiting areas bordering the Azeri-Armenian conflict zone.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi noted that he would get acquainted with the border areas, especially the Khudafarin Bridge and the Mil-Mughan Dam before leaving for Baku.

He stressed ensuring security on the borders and dams of both countries is one of the main goals of the visit.

Upon arrival in Ardabil this morning, Araghchi stressed that "security" is Iran’s red line and it should not be harmed during the conflict between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has important water and electricity buildings on the Aras border river, and during this trip, the status of this border and the buildings will be studied."

Iran attaches great importance to the security of such facilities and they should not be harmed under no circumstances, he stressed.

