  1. Politics
Jan 23, 2021, 5:05 PM

Armed Forces' authoriy cause of enemy's despair: cmdr.

Armed Forces' authoriy cause of enemy's despair: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said the forces' authority has made the enemy hopeless in breaking out a hard war against Iran.

The Iranian commander added, "Today, the armed forces in the domestic defense industry have reached the maximum maturity and authority that the enemy does not have the strength and courage to wage hard war against the country and the holy Islamic Republic of Iran."

"Certainly, relying on the cultural activities that have been done, Iran will overcome the enemies in the soft war, too," he said addressing a ceremony to hail the Iranian Armed Forces commanders.

In his earlier remarks, Sabahifard said relying on its modern technology, Iran is observing enemies beyond its borders.

As he said Iran's defense capability is not comparable to the era of holy defense [Imposed War], and the Iranian Army Air Defense Force is constantly evolving and updating.

HJ/IRN84195766

News Code 168897

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News