  1. Politics
Nov 13, 2020, 1:48 PM

Iraqi defense min. to visit Iran for bilateral talks

Iraqi defense min. to visit Iran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad Saadoun will visit Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday Nov. 14 at the head of a high-ranking delegation of military commanders.

The visit of Iraqi defense minister to the Islamic Republic of Iran came at the official invitation of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

In addition to his talk with his Iranian counterpart, Iraqi defense minister will also meet and hold talks with high-ranking political and military officials of the country.

Expansion and development of defense cooperation between Iran and Iraq has been cited as the main objective behind Iraqi defense minister’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/5070323

News Code 165838

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News