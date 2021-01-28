Enemeis never to stop planning conspiracies against Iran

Making the remarks in the western Iranian province of Ilam, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the enemies have never given up various conspiracies against the Islamic system, and if it were not for the might of the Iranian army and the IRGC, Iran would have awaited other military measures from the enemies.

The commander added that the enemy does not dare to take military action against Iran.

Underlining that getting strong is a deterrent against the enemies, he called for more improvements in this regard.

In his earlier remarks, he had named Iranians' security and national interests as the redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran's establishment.

Iran is against any kind of aggression and occupation, Pakpour said, adding that settlement of the IRGC forces is in line with preserving national interests and providing people with security.

