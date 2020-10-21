Ayatollah Khamenei: Muslims not to accept disdain of compromising with Zionists

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Muslim nations will not accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime in any way.

Zarif felicitates victory of Bolivia against US conspiracies

Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the Bolivian people on their victory against US conspiracies on Tuesday.

Iran has no intention to engage in an arms race in region

Iranian Foreign Minister maintained that the Islamic Republic does not intend to engage in an arms race in the region

Parl. to mull over aspects of Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman said that Foreign Relations Committee has been obliged to review the various dimensions of conflict erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

With arms embargo lifted, Iran steps into global arms trade

With the UN embargo on Iran’s arms sales coming to an end on October 27, 2020, the country will now be engaging in legitimate arms trade on international markets.

Leader congratulates IRIP on occasion of Police Week

In a message on Tuesday, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, congratulated the staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police (IRIP) on the occasion of Police Week.

Iran’s sponge iron production vol. tops 15.5mn tons in H1

Statistics shows that sponge iron production volume increased has by 10 percent in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to Sept. 21).

20th IPL postponed for a week

The 20th edition of the Iran Professional League has been postponed due to the concerns over the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

'Modafean Aseman Velayat' military drill to kick off on Wed.

A military drill of Iranian Air Defense Force, code-named 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) will kick off on Wednesday.

Foreign drone crashes in Iran amid Karabakh conflict

A foreign drone has crashed in Khoda Afarin county, East Azarbaijan province, amid military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran Covid-19 update: 322 deaths in past 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,039 new COVID-19 infections and 322 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health min.: Iranian COVID-19 vaccine to enter human phase in mid-Nov.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that the Iranian coronavirus vaccine has passed animal test and will enter the human test phase in mid-November 2020.

Termination of UNSC arms embargo to entail economic benefits

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday that the removal of the UNSC arms embargo will bring Iran positive economic consequences and benefits.

Iran welcomes return of democracy to Bolivia

The Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry felicitated the successful election in Bolivia, expressing Tehran’s readiness to deepen ties with La Paz.

MAH