Iran health system role model in region, world: Pezeshkian

In his message on Thursday to a conference to commemorate Iran's healthcare providers, referring to the advances in health for all Iranians, Pezeshkian said that life expectancy in Iran has increased significantly.

He added that the reduction in infant mortality, control of infectious diseases, and decrease in the rate of complications of non-infectious diseases are the indicators that prove this claim.

Pezeshkian also mentioned that healthcare programs, such as universal health coverage and the family doctor plan, provide healthcare services nationwide, making it possible for millions of people to access comprehensive and continuous care.

Pezeshkian said these programs improve people's lives, reduce medical expenses, and increase social sustainability.

SD/IRN