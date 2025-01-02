  1. Technology
Jan 2, 2025, 4:00 PM

Iran health system role model in region, world: Pezeshkian

Iran health system role model in region, world: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that Iran’s health system is among the most successful in the world.

In his message on Thursday to a conference to commemorate Iran's healthcare providers, referring to the advances in health for all Iranians, Pezeshkian said that life expectancy in Iran has increased significantly.

He added that the reduction in infant mortality, control of infectious diseases, and decrease in the rate of complications of non-infectious diseases are the indicators that prove this claim.

Pezeshkian also mentioned that healthcare programs, such as universal health coverage and the family doctor plan, provide healthcare services nationwide, making it possible for millions of people to access comprehensive and continuous care.

Pezeshkian said these programs improve people's lives, reduce medical expenses, and increase social sustainability.

SD/IRN

News ID 226377

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News