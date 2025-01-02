FM Spox. hails Gen. Soleimani's anti-terror efforts

In a message on his X account on the occasion of General Soleimani's martyrdom anniversary, Baghaei wrote on Thursday that at a time when warfare is based on weapons, bombs, and piles of dead bodies, General Soleimani was known as the commander of hearts.

Great generals are not conquerors of known lands in geography; they are the conquerors of hearts, and that is why their conquests always remain, he added.

Lieutenant General Soleimani, Deputy of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi Muhandis, and their companions were martyred in a US airstrike just outside the airport in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of then-US President Donald Trump.

