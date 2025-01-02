UN urges PA to reverse Al Jazeera suspension

The PA, which has partial administrative control in the West Bank, claimed its decision followed a complaint from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate concerning Al Jazeera's coverage and said the suspension was a temporary move.

"We are deeply concerned by Palestinian Authority's suspension of Al Jazeera operations and reporters in the West Bank amid troubling trend of suppressing freedom of opinion and expression" in the Palestinian territories, the UN human rights office said on X.

"We urge PA to reverse course and respect its international law obligations."

MP/