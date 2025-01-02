Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe rise by 14% in 2024

This is according to TASS estimates based on data from Russia’s Gazprom gas giant and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In 2023, Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe stood at about 28.15 bln cubic meters, according to data from Gazpron and ENTSOG.

In particular, gas supplies to western and central European countries through Ukraine stood at 15.4 bln cubic meters in 2024, a six percent rise from the year before.

Gas supplies to southern and southeastern European countries via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 23% to 16.7 bln cubic meters in 2024. In December 2024 alone, Russian gas exports to Europe via this route went up three percent compared to November.

In addition, according to data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Russian pipeline gas supplies to the country could reach some 20 bln cubic meters in 2024. That said, Russia’s yearly pipeline gas supplies to Europe (including Turkey) may reach about 52 bln cubic meters compared to 49 bln cubic meters in 2023.

