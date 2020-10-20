Iran’s sponge iron production vol. tops 15.5mn tons in H1

Some 15,562,000 tons of sponge iron was produced in the first six months, showing a 10 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistical tables of large companies in mining and mineral sector and subsidiaries of Iran Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), 14,185,000 tons of sponge iron was produced in the first six months of the last year.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stood at first place in the world in terms of production of sponge iron in the first five months of current year in 2020.

