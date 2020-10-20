Iran Covid-19 update: 322 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the total number of confirmed cases of the disease has hit 539,670 so far.

She said that the pandemic has claimed 322 lives in 24 hours while the total death toll stands at 31,034.

َA total of 434,676 people have recovered from the disease, Lari said, noting that 4,570,243 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She also said that 4,810 people are in critical condition.

The provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azerbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Alborz, West Azerbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamedan, Yazd, and Kordestan are on red in terms of Covid-19, while Hormozgan, Fars, and Golestan are on alert.

Iranian health officials has urged the people to continue observing the health protocols as new coronavirus figures in recent days indicate a growth in the number of deaths and infections across the country.

