Yemen establishes 'eye for eye' equation against enemies

Talking to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news network, which is close to the Resistance groups in the region, the source said that the technological and multifaceted advancement does not solely entail strategic weaponry, but also Yemen's intelligence and plans to thwart the enemy's plots, noting that the armed forces' latest naval operations and attacks targeting deep occupied territories were achieved using several military tactics.

Regarding missile operations, the Yemeni source stressed that several missiles are capable of reaching occupied Yafa (Tel Aviv) without being intercepted, including the hypersonic ballistic missile, the Zulfiqar ballistic missile, as well as other weapons from the country's arsenal.

He then emphasized that the Yemeni army is preparing "surprises", demanding the end of the aggression on Gaza given that Yemen's support for the territory will not cease.

"Yemen possesses a myriad of military choices, and the American and British enemies failed in deciphering Yemen's technical codes," the source noted, adding that the armed forces own advanced and precise weapons designed to defeat and penetrate all air defenses.

Given the aggression on both Gaza and Yemen, the Yemeni army has decided to establish a new military equation: Power grid for power grid and airport for airport. However, the solution to that would be the end of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

MNA