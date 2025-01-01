  1. Politics
Jan 1, 2025, 9:32 AM

Yahya Sinwar voted as Arab Personality of Year 2024

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Martyr Yayha Sinwar, who was the political leader of the Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement, has been named as the Arab Personality of the Year 2024 in a poll conducted by Egyptian Rassd News Network.

According to a report by the Cairo-based news network on Tuesday, 300,000 people took part in the poll, answering 15 questions about Sinwar.

The report said 85% of the participants chose Yahya Sinwar as the Arab Personality of the Year 2024.

The participants also branded images, which showed Sinwar resisting against Israeli forces during the last moments of his life, as the most impressing image of 2024.   

Sinwar was a senior Hamas official who served as the movement’s political leader from August 2024 until his martyrdom on October 16 that year. He was martyred while fighting Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Sinwar was chosen as Hamas’s political leader after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Iran’s capital Tehran on July 31. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inaugural of President Masoud Pezeshkian, which was held a day earlier.

