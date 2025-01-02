US, France FM discuss Syria, Lebanon in phone call

Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Antony Blinken and the French Minister discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon in a telephone call on Wednesday.

Blinken underscored the need for all groups in Syria to respect human rights, uphold international humanitarian law, and take all precautions to protect civilians, including members of minority groups, according to the US Department of State.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria and ways to help the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future while limiting the risks of further instability, including from ISIL, as well as the imperative of an inclusive, Syrian-led transition process.

On Lebanon, Blinken highlighted the urgent need for Lebanon to restore its leadership through presidential elections.

SD/