Parl. to mull over aspects of Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Tue., Abolfazl Amouei expounded on today’s session of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and added, “In the beginning, Rules of Procedure of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was approved by members of the Commission.”

In this session, Amouei submitted a comprehensive report about visit of members of the Commission to the border areas of Ardabil and East Azarbaijan provinces in order to study various aspects of conflicts between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Considering the various aspects of conflict between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was obliged to hold an expert-level to follow up the case in the presence of concerned diplomatic and security officials, Abolfazl Amouei added.

MA/5052791