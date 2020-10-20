Leader congratulates IRIP on occasion of Police Week

Addressing the Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein in this message, the Leader wrote: "The Iranian nation is thankful for the endless efforts of its serving forces."

On the occasion of Police Week, a Joint Morning Ceremony of Law Enforcement Forces (Police) was held in Tehran on Monday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi, Tehran’s interim Friday Prayers Leader Hojjatoleslam Kazem Sedighi, and Tehran Province Governor Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey.

HJ/5052759