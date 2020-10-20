Iran welcomes return of democracy to Bolivia

"The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the people of Bolivia and the elected candidates over holding the Bolivian national elections in a calm atmosphere and with the significant participation of voters,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday as the election results in the South American country shows the victory of Evo Morales’ party.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the return of democracy and power to the real representatives of the people after a tense year,” he added.

Congratulating Luis Arce for his election as the country’s president, the spokesman said that Tehran fully supports the elected government and is ready to revive cooperation and deepen friendly ties with Bolivia.

Bolivia’s Interim President Jeanine Anez has already acknowledged the victory of Luis Arce in the first round of presidential elections. Exit polls suggest the MAS candidate won over 50 percent of the votes. The final results are said to be announced in two or three days.

Mesa accepted his defeat during a press conference streamed on Facebook, citing convincing results of the quick vote count and saying that the final figures of the official count would change little. Arce won 52.4 percent of the votes, according to the results of the Ciesmori quick vote count, released by the Bolivian Unitel TV channel. Mesa got 31.5 percent, according to the rapid vote count.

MAH/IRN84081150/PR