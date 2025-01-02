Iran marks General Soleimani's 5th martyrdom anniversary

Iranians are walking toward the burial place of martyr Soleimani to pay tribute to him.

Tens of mawkibs (voluntarily prepared stations) are set along the way to serve the people.

The US military, on the direct order of former president Donald Trump, assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran and Iraq have time and again said that it is their legitimate right under international law to pursue legal proceedings aimed at holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of the assassination.

Tens of thousands of people gathered at General Soleimani's tomb at 1:20 (the time he was assassinated) in the snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

