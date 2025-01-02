Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft

"Air defenses shot down an Su-97 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six US-made HIMARS rockets and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads, TASS reported.

According to the ministry, a total of 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,144 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 missile systems, 20,137 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,504 multiple rocket launchers, and 20,134 field artillery mounts and mortars, as well as 29,701 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

