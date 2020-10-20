Termination of UNSC arms embargo to entail economic benefits

In a news conference, Rabiei said "Resistance on the principled positions eventually paved the way for the lifting of the arms embargo and many economic benefits [for Iran] are to follow."

"The lifting of the arms embargo is an important achievement [for Iran] in the international arena," he said, "Despite the pressures of the United States, the Israeli regime and their regional allies, the [UNSC] restrictions are lifted."

Underlining that Iran's adopted policies after the US withdrawal have been correct, the spokesperson added that "Over the past year, the international community has shown its independence and disobedience to the US bullying behavior."

"The Iranians have not started any conflict or war," he noted, "Iranian weapons have been the backbone of territorial and regional peace and security."

"Iranians do not like weapons. Iranian weaponry has been one of the essential components in the field of defense."

Answering a question about Iran-US talks, he explained: "There has been no change in our stances. Iran's conditions for returning to negotiations are quite clear, and as has been said many times, there is no chance for diplomacy with the Trump administration without the US return to the JCPOA."

The longstanding UN ban on the sale of arms from/to Iran was terminated early on October 18 under the terms of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that blessed the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.

HJ/5052263