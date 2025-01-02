  1. Sports
Iran's Sardar Azmoun among 2024 world's best int'l scorers

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (FFHS) in its latest has named Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun among the world's best international goal scorers in its latest 2024 ranking report.

According to the IFFHS website, Sofiane Rahimi from Morocco, playing for Al Ain, was the top international goal scorer of 2024 with 20 goals. Ayoub El Kaabi, another Moroccan player from Olympiacos FC, took second place.

The ranking, which examines the best goal scorers in international football, including national teams and continental or intercontinental club matches, lauded Azmoun’s impressive performance.

Sardar Azmoun, with a total of 12 goals – five in club competitions and seven in national team matches – ranked 15th.

Mehdi Taremi, another Iranian striker, with 10 goals – nine in national team matches and one in club competitions – secured the 25th position.

