South Korean police raid airport to probe air crash

The police teams raided offices in the capital Seoul, Muan International Airport, 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of the capital, the office of Jeju Air and other locations, Yonhap News reported.

A search warrant was issued after the deadly air crash on Sunday involving the Boeing 737-800 plane of Jeju Air which flew from Thailand and crashed on belly-landing at Muan International Airport, located near a known habitat of migrating birds in the South Jeolla province.

Only two flight attendants were rescued alive from the tail end of the 737-800 plane, manufactured by Boeing.

Police have filed charges of professional negligence resulting in death.

Investigators from South Korea, the US as well as Boeing are searching for the cause of the air crash.

SD/