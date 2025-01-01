Zionists have become desperate against Yemeni resistance

He made the comments in an interview with Al-Masirah news network where he also stated that Yemen's Ansarullah, by targeting US aircraft carriers, proved that it fears nobody but God.

The resistance will come out victorious, he said, adding that Zionist regime’s forces have been defeated and have become fully desperate against Yemeni resistance operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen's Ansarullah official warned the United States about the continued presence of the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, media.

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the carrier should leave the Red Sea and return to the American coast.

Over the past year, the Yemeni army, in support of the resistance of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, has targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as carried out dozens of drone and missile attacks on the positions of the Zionist regime.

