Leader stresses need for unity, internal cohesion in country

Emphasizing the need for unity and internal cohesion in the country, Leader of Islamic Revolution said that desecration is forbidden, especially among the top officials of the country.

Appreciating the performance of this headquarters, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need to take decisive and governing decisions, persuade public opinion and the cooperation of all institutions and individuals to deal with the global pandemic.

Iran emphasizes political settlement for Libya's crisis

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman noted that the crisis in Libya must be resolved through a political settlement. Saeed Khatibzadeh welcomed the ceasefire declared between the parties involved in the crisis in Libya on Saturday.

He further appreciated the role of the United Nations and the Libyan negotiating parties in reaching an agreement and expressed hope that the ceasefire would be long-lasting and all parties fulfill their commitments.

Rouhani: 'Self-reliance, health protocols 'keys to overcome pandemic'

President Hassan Rouhani reiterated that relying on domestic capabilities and observing the health protocols by the public are the keys to help the healthcare staff to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Currently, there is no way to fight this virus other than observing health protocols,” Rouhani said on Saturday at the meeting of the coronavirus task force members with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"Like during the war when we were not allowed to buy military equipment, at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak, almost no one gave us the equipment we needed, such as diagnostic kits, respirators, ICUs and even masks, but relying on knowledge-based companies, we produced this equipment quickly and now we have no problems in this regard,” said Rouhani.

Amir-Abdollahian: 'Wise' Sudanese will not betray Palestinian cause

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs has reacted to reports of tie normalization between Sudan and the Israeli regime.

"The authorities in #Sudan have declared normalization of relations w/ the Zionist Regime under the command of USA & in return for receiving $300 million from KSA,” tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

“Nevertheless, the wise Sudanese will never betray the cause of Al-Quds,” he highlighted as the Sudanese people have taken to streets to protest against the government’s move to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

“#ISRAEL WILL HAVE NO PLACE IN OUR REGION,” added Amir-Abdollahian.

United Nations must never be held hostage by any power: Envoy

Iran's ambassador to Paris stressed that the UN must never be held hostage by any power in order so as to maintain the peaceful interests of the nations of the world freely, effectively, and strongly.

Bahram Ghasemi wrote a piece of note in the tweeter account of the Iran embassy in Paris on the occasion of 24 October, the International Day of United Nations.

Iran terms Sudan's agreement on ties normalization ‘shameful’

Iran has reacted to a “shameful” agreement between the US and Sudan to normalize ties with the Israeli regime under the pretext of removing the African country from a so-called terrorism blacklist.

“The White House announcement on #Sudan couldn't be more symbolic,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday.

“Pay enough ransom, close your eyes on the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called ‘terrorism’ blacklist. Obviously, the list is as phony as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful!” the ministry added.

Diplomat rejects Biden’s accusation against Iran

An Iranian diplomat has again rejected the American politicians’ accusations against Iran over interference in the 2020 US Presidential election.

Days after the FBI accused Iran and Russia of interfering in the election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden also made similar allegations during the Thursday debate with Donald Trump.

Biden said he has "made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, that interferes in American elections will pay a price." He claimed that it is "overwhelmingly clear" during this election "that Russia has been involved, China's been involved to some degree, and now we learn that Iran is involved."

"We do not comment on election issues and are not interested in entering the debate," said the diplomat. "We have repeatedly stated that Iran does not interfere in other countries' elections."

Any change in border geopolitics, ‘Iran’s red line’: Cmdr.

The commander of IRGC Ground Force said that any change in border geopolitics of the country is Iran’s red line, referring to the recent dispute erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He stated that any insecurity and threat on Iranian borders that harm the security and psychological taciturnity of dear citizens of the country will be met with Iran’s countermeasures.

"Since the first days of recent conflict broke out between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRGC Ground Force has been active in the border region, monitoring border developments, he said, adding, “Necessary measures and reinforcements have been taken in accordance with the situation."

