15th “Ammar” Film Festival closed in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of the 15th edition of the “Ammar” Film Festival was held at Tehran’s The Artistic Sect of the Islamic Republic on Thursday night with the participation of families of martyrs and war veterans.

The 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival was inaugurated during a ceremony on Friday at Bahman Cinema in Tehran. 

The event brought together cultural officials, artists, and families of martyrs, as well as several Lebanese families.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to winners in categories such as music videos, screenplays, animation, film productions, television programs, and digital content.

Ammar Popular Film Festival was established in 2010 by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures to honor film and art products promoting topics such as resistance and revolution. It was named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

