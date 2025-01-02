15th “Ammar” Film Festival closed in Tehran

The 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival was inaugurated during a ceremony on Friday at Bahman Cinema in Tehran.

The event brought together cultural officials, artists, and families of martyrs, as well as several Lebanese families.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to winners in categories such as music videos, screenplays, animation, film productions, television programs, and digital content.

Ammar Popular Film Festival was established in 2010 by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures to honor film and art products promoting topics such as resistance and revolution. It was named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

MP/