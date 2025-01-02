4.8-magnitude earthquake hits northwest China's Ningxia

The epicenter was located at 38.4 degrees north latitude and 106.22 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

As of press time, no reports of building collapses or casualties have emerged. The earthquake was strongly felt in nearby regions, including Wuhai, Bayannur of Inner Mongolia, and Lanzhou of Gansu Province, according to CCTV News.

According to CENC, there have been 21 earthquakes of 3.0 magnitude or above within a 200-km radius of the epicenter in the past five years. The strongest earthquake was a 4.9-magnitude quake that occurred on December 31, 2023, in Baiyin of Gansu Province, 214 kilometers away from the Thursday earthquake's epicenter.

SD/