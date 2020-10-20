  1. Politics
Oct 20, 2020, 2:56 PM

Foreign drone crashes in Iran amid Karabakh conflict

Foreign drone crashes in Iran amid Karabakh conflict

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – A foreign drone has crashed in Khoda Afarin county, East Azarbaijan province, amid military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The county’s governor Ali Amirirad confirmed the news, saying that a drone affiliated to the warring sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has crashed in the area.

He said that the incident has not led to any injuries, adding that military experts are on the scene.

Another drone crashed in Ardabil province one week earlier.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed military war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since some three weeks ago. Stray fires have hit the Iranian border areas in the period and Tehran has seriously warned both parties to control their fire.

TOP PHOTO: From the archive

MAH/5052577

News Code 164961

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News