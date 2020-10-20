Zarif confers on crashed airliner with Ukrainian officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed hope that negotiations on the Ukrainian plane will be successful.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin on Monday. Iranian Foreign Minister described the negotiations on the Ukrainian airliner as positive and constructive and expressed hope that desired results will be achieved as soon as possible.

US imposes sanctions on Chinese companies over Iran

The US has imposed Iran-related sanctions on five Hong-Kong shipping companies, one Australian entity, and one Chinese investment group.

Lifting Iran arms embargo, result of JCPOA efficiency: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that lifting Iran’s arms embargo is the result of efficiency of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

HCNR Head: Iran plays key role in maintaining stability, peace in region

The Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation stresses that “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a decisive role in securing regional stability and peace, especially in Afghanistan.”

Ghalibaf: Iran expects Muslim states to resist US’ anti-Iran sanctions

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the US’ continued economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, calling on Muslim leaders not to follow such sanctions.

Defense min.: Iran to respond directly to any threat from Tel Aviv in PG

Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned the Zionist Regime over threatening the security of the Persian Gulf.

Deputy FM: Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Baharvand said that Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident and is ready to honestly inform the Ukrainian delegation about the details.

Iran records highest coronavirus daily death toll again

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit a high record on Monday as 337 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Rouhani: US trying to abuse Afghan peace talks for electoral goals

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that US President Donald Trump is trying to abuse the Intra-Afghan peace talks to reach his presidential election goals.

Iran favors neither of US presidential candidates

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran does not have any preference for the next US president.

Navy sees arms embargo as only 'a joke': Khanzadi

Referring to the end of Iran arms embargo, Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that Iran Navy has no need to buy weapons today, and arms embargo is considered a joke for the Navy.

