“Defenders of Veleyat Skies” Military Drill wrapped up

The Iranian army's air defense wrapped up its annual drills dubbed 'Modafean Aseman Velayat 99 (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) successfully in Semnan on Thursday.

US better to end its crimes, malign presence in region: FM

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the United States is better to end its crimes and malign presence in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh crisis must be resolved via negotiations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that conflict erupted between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh region must be resolved through negotiations.

Iran joins club of countries with long-range radars

Islamic Republic of Iran joined the world club of countries which have long-range radars on Thursday.

Iran able to be among top 10 defense equip. supply countries

The Deputy Ministry of Defense for International Affairs said that Iran enjoys high capacity to be among top 10 supplying countries of defense products.

Health Ministry confirms 5,471 new COVID-19 cases across Iran

The daily count of coronavirus infections in Iran reached 5,471 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 550,757, according to the Health Ministry.

Iran summons Swiss envoy over US officials’ baseless claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss Ambassador to Tehran, representing US Interest Section in Iran, over unfounded and baseless remarks of US officials against Iran.

Homegrown Bavar-373 missile fired, destroyed targets

For the first time in the 'Modafean Aseman Velayat' (The Defenders of Velayat Skies) Military Drill, strategic and indigenous Bavar-373 missile defense system hit its far-reaching target successfully.

3rd joint Book Fair of Iran, Afghanistan to be held in Nov.

The 3rd joint Book Exhibition of Iran and Afghanistan will be inaugurated in Kabul on Nov. 2 in the presence of the 1st Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

FA