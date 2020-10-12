Iran to defend Yemeni people in international arena: Khaji

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is employing all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen in the international arena.

Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments

Iran's Permanent Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that considerable centrifugal and quality of nuclear materials have no place in the documents of IAEA. He made the remarks on Sunday in his reaction to the statements raised by the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and reiterated, “The terms such as ‘centrifugal’ and ‘significant quality of nuclear materials, have no place in IAEA’s legal documents.”

China calls for organizing a forum with Iran’s presence in WA

Chinese Foreign Minister on Sunday called for holding a forum with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in West Asia.

Trump' insults will unite Iranians against US bullying: Kharrazi

Calling Trump’s insults as a sign of anger over the ineffectiveness of US foreign policy, the Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations said, "Such moves will make Iranians more united in resisting US bullying."

Iran COVID-19 update: Infections surpass half a million

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 3,822 COVID-19 infections and 251 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Therefore, the total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 500,075.

Iran inclined to boost sports, cultural ties with Oman

Iranian envoy to Oman Ali Najafi Khoshroudi expressed the Islamic Republic's tendency for expansion of mutual sports and cultural cooperation.with Oman.

HCHR condemns unilateral US sanctions on Iranian nation

The High Council for Human Rights (HCHR) of Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a statement on Sunday strongly denounced the unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian nation. In this statement, High Council for Human Rights called on Western countries to be vigilant and should not be partners with the United States in crimes against humanity.

MR