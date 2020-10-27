IAEA maintained good level of cooperation with Iran: Grossi

In an interview with Associated Press on Tuesday, Rafael Grossi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been cooperating with the IAEA inspectors regarding two of its nuclear facilities.

“It was a constructive solution to a problem what we were having,” he said, adding, “And I would say since then we have kept the good level of cooperation in the sense that our inspectors are regularly present and visiting the sites.”

The IAEA's current assessment is, however, that Iran does not at the moment possess a “significant quantity” of uranium — defined by the agency as enough to produce a bomb — according to Grossi.

“At the moment, I'm not in contact with my inspectors, but by memory, I wouldn't say so,” he said.

“All of these are projections and the IAEA is not into speculation" he added. “What may happen? What could happen? We are inspectors, we say the amounts that we see.”

“The idea of a ‘significant quantity’ is a technical parameter ... that applies in the context of the safeguards agreement to indicate amounts which could be theoretically used for the development of a nuclear weapon," he said.

“The fact that there could be such an amount would not indicate automatically that a nuclear weapon is being fabricated, so I think we have to be very careful when we use these terms.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always rejected the claims made by the Zionist regime and the United States regarding any attempt to make a nuclear weapon.

FA/PR