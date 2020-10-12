Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 12

Ebtekar:

Two VPs infected with COVID-19; virus close to President Rouhani!

North Korean Leader apologizes to his people

Ettela’at:

China proposes multilateral regional negotiations in JCPOA framework

Kharrazi: Trump’s insults to further unite Iranians

Health Minister says country in tough condition as COVID-19 spread increases

Mohsen Hashemi: A street in Tehran to be named after Shajarian

Javan:

North Korea’s new missile made Biden ready for talks too

Khorasan:

COVID-19 kills one in Iran every six minutes

Kayhan:

Unprecedented protests against Netanyahu in occupied territories

Coronavirus closer than you can imagine

MAH