Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 12

Ebtekar:
Two VPs infected with COVID-19; virus close to President Rouhani!
North Korean Leader apologizes to his people
Ettela’at:
China proposes multilateral regional negotiations in JCPOA framework
Kharrazi: Trump’s insults to further unite Iranians
Health Minister says country in tough condition as COVID-19 spread increases
Mohsen Hashemi: A street in Tehran to be named after Shajarian
Javan:
North Korea’s new missile made Biden ready for talks too
Khorasan:
COVID-19 kills one in Iran every six minutes
Kayhan:
Unprecedented protests against Netanyahu in occupied territories
Coronavirus closer than you can imagine
