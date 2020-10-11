China calls for organizing a forum with Iran’s presence in WA

After his meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tengchong city, southwest China on Oct. 10, Wang Yi reiterated China’s support of Iran under JCPOA and called for organizing a new forum in the presence of West Asian countries in order to reduce tensions in this region.

In this bilateral meeting, China once again reiterated its commitments to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, and called the reimposition of sanctions by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘unjust’.

Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement announced, “Beijing proposes to pave the way for multilateral dialogue in the region with the participation of beneficiaries. The Forum will help strengthen mutual understanding through dialogue and the discovery of the political and diplomatic solutions for security issues in West Asia.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian FM Zarif named his held talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as 'fruitful'.

"Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he tweeted.

"Rejected US unilateralism and the US attempts to create a unipolar world. Agreed on strengthening our ties incl 25-yr plan, regional coop, preserving JCPOA & vaccine collab," Zarif wrote.

At the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited China on Fri. at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation for bilateral talks.

