Iran supports work of Syrian Constitutional Committee

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian president's special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev on Wednesday.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in Syria, including the political process and the Constitutional Committee, the situation in Idlib, as well as initiatives to resolve the economic and humanitarian issues in the country.

Referring to the positive achievements of Iran and Russia regarding their cooperation in Syria - both bilaterally and in the framework of the Astana Peace Process - Lavrentiev stressed the need to strengthen consultations and collaboration between the two sides at various political and field levels.

He appreciated the progress made in the meetings of the Constitutional Committee and expressed hope that the committee would be able to continue its activities until the final result are achieved.

Lavrentiev also criticized some countries for their failure to pave the way for the return of the refugees.

Khaji further described the Astana Peace Process as the most significant procedure to resolve the political crisis in Syria and noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the works of the Constitutional Committee without foreign interference.

He also welcomed the expansion of relations between Iran and Russia especially in the field of humanitarian issues and the return of peace to Syria.

FA/IRN 84084363