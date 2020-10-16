Iranian, Azeri FMs discuss latest developments in Karabakh

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone talk with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh region. During the telephone conversation, Zarif re-explained Iran's stance over the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing again on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran nuclear scientists ready to face US coercion: AEOI

In reaction to to Pompeo's new claim about Iran's use of nuclear energy, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran nuclear scientists are ready to face the coercion and unilateralism of the US government. 'Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal'

Restrictions on weapons supplies to Iran were not linked with the settlement of the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, of which all the parties to the talks were aware from the very beginning, Maria Zakharova said.

Iran has made great achievements in satellites fields: Hatami

Iran's Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Islamic Republic of Iran has made great achievements in the fields of satellites and satellite carriers.

He made the remarks in his visit to the Armed Forces Geographical Organization on Thursday.

Iran calls US unilateralism as real threat to human rights

Calling US unilateralism as a real threat to human rights in the world, Iran's representative in the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly criticized the relevant human rights bodies for inaction against US sanctions.

Iran, Slovakia to expand media coop.: envoy

Following his visit with Slovakian officials, Iranian ambassador to Slovakia announced that Iran-Slovakia media cooperation will be strengthened.

In a tweet on Thursday, Bagherpour wrote that he had two cordial fruitful meetings with Chair of Slovak Radio and TV Jaroslav Reznik and the Director General of TASR Vladimir Puchala.

Iran's snooker player defeats UK rival

Iranian talented snooker player Hossein Vafaei defeated his UK rival Joe Perry in the 2020 English Snooker Open Tournament .

Beating the British rival Joe Perry 4-3 in a four-hour game, Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2020 English Open.

Iran, Oman stress expansion of media coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi met and held talks with Oman's Minister of Information Abdullah Nasser bin Khalifaal-Harrasi on the expansion of cultural, artistic and media cooperation.

Referring to the capacities, facilities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the appropriate common fields, Iranian Ambassador announced his readiness to strengthen the cooperation as much as possible.

Ill-wishers trying to disrupt relations between Tehran, Baku

In reaction to the publish of biased reports by some media, Iranian Embassy in Baku said that ill-wishers and enemies are trying to disrupt Tehran-Baku friendly and brotherly relations.

"In recent days, despite the clear positions announced by high-ranking officials of Iran, the enemies and ill-wishers of Azerbaijan Republic and Iran have always sought to achieve their sinister goals in order to disrupt cordial relations between the two countries," Iranian Embassy wrote.

MA