US sanctions aim at terminating Iran’s exports: Hatami

He made the remarks on Sunday, adding that self-sufficiency is the only option available for Iran in confronting an enemy that is doing whatever in its power to create challenges for the Islamic Republic.

“While other nations have easy access to medicine, technology, and financial resources, the enemies have deprived our nation of the most basic items, which are the inalienable right of the people,” he said.

Referring to recent US sanctions on Iranian banks, he maintained that the enemy is afraid of Iran’s export and is struggling to terminate it.

These remarks came as US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 18 Iranian banks in a hostile move on Thursday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed that US maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic will continue until Iran returns to the negotiating table.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also reacted to new US sanctions on Iranian banks and maintained that the country seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FA/5045498