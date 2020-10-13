CBI governor departs for Baghdad to discuss bilateral ties

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdonnaser Hemmati left Tehran for Baghdad on Monday morning to discuss bilateral ties.

Heading a high-ranking banking and business delegation, Hemmati is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of promoting monetary and banking cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

Iran urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to respect ceasefire

Iran has expressed deep concern over the violation of a ceasefire on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, urging Azerbaijan and Armenia to respect the truce.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the rocket attacks on the urban infrastructures and residential areas during the conflict, which have led to the death of civilians, and expressed deep commiserations with the families of the victims of such attacks.

Rouhani felicitates Spain on ‘National Day’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in separate messages on Monday sent to the King and President of Spain congratulated the National Day of the country.

In his message to Spain’s King Felipe VI, Rouhani wrote, “Tehran and Madrid have enjoyed close and historical relations that will support friendship between the two nations and strengthen mutual ties in future.”

Iran’s arms embargo to expire on exact due date: FM spox

Tehran says the five-year arms embargo on the Islamic Republic will legally expire under the international 2015 nuclear agreement on the exact due date next week.

“All the arms restrictions will be lifted on Sunday, October 18, at 03:13 [local time, GMT+3:30], according to the UN Resolution 2231” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly presser on Monday.

Iran to advance its defense might despite US 'pratings'

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei noted that the country will continue the path of boosting its defense power despite 'pratings' of the American officials.

The Leader made the remarks while addressing a joint graduation ceremony of students of Army, IRGC, and Police through video conference.

Hormozgan western ports’ throughput top 2m tons in six months

More than 2.18 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in the western ports of southern Hormozgan province in the first half of the current fiscal (started on March 20), a senior official said on Monday.

Ghasem Askarinasab, the director-general of Western Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Directorate, said both non-oil goods and petroleum products had almost the same share (1.09 million tons each) of the throughput in the six-month period.

Baghdad keen on boosting financial coop. with Tehran

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq said, “Iraq is trying to improve banking cooperation with Iran via adopting some mechanisms in order to resolve the current banking issues."

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdonnaser Hemmati met and held talks with the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghalib Makhif, in order to discuss promoting monetary and banking cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

SP Phase 13 daily gas condensate output tops 40,000 barrels

Site Manager of 11th Gas Refinery Unit of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) put the production volume of gas condensates in Phase 13 of the company at over 40,000 barrels per day (bpd).

As a completely-manufactured Iranian refinery, this refinery will soon reach its full production capacity, Mohammad Saeidian said on Monday.

Iraq to eventually release Iranian accumulated assets

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced on Monday that the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has agreed to release Iran's export revenues and financial resources accumulated in Iraqi banks.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is in Iraq now, said that during a trilateral meeting with governors of the Iraqi Central Bank Ghalib Makhif and the Governor of the Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) Salem Jawad Abdul Hadi Al-Jalabi, the sides have agreed upon having the accumulated assets of Iran released.

Iran welcomes war termination between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff said that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes termination of war between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh wholeheartedly.

In his twitter account on Monday, Mahmoud Vaezi pointed to the measures taken by the Russian Federation for terminating clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and wrote, “Iran thanks Russia’s efforts for mediating between Azerbaijan and Armenia and welcomes termination of war and ceasefire between these two counties.”

Iran enjoys $125bn exports capacity to 15 neighboring states

Chief of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) on Monday said that Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys capacity of exporting $125 billion worth of products to 15 neighboring countries.

Illegal sanctions amid pandemic sign of genocide: Namaki

Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki said that illegal sanctions amid pandemic are a sign of genocide that targets ordinary people.

He made the remarks at the 67th meeting of the Health Ministers of the Eastern Mediterranean region on Monday, noting that fair and timely access to medicines, health products especially effective vaccines without restrictions, discrimination, and illegal sanctions is very important.

Pres. Rouhani congratulates Tajik counterpart on re-election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on winning a new term as president.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Rouhani referred to the deep cultural and historical commonalities of the two nations and expressed hope that through mutual collaboration, especially during the new term in office of President Rahmon, the two countries would witness further development of amicable relations in all fields of mutual interest.

Iran eyes exporting construction materials to African states

Islamic Republic of Iran eyes exporting home appliances and construction materials to African countries, so that Regional-Commodity Desk will be held at TPOI for exporting building materials to African countries.

The Director General of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries Farzad Piltan revealed the news on Sunday and added, “Regional-Commodity Desk will be held at the venue of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) on Monday Oct. 12 in the presence of Iranian envoys in Kenya, Congo, Kinshasa and Ghana to study strategies of promoting export of construction materials to African states within the framework of programs devised by the organization for introducing new export target markets to producers and exporters.”

IRGC launches operation against terrorists in West Iran

IRGC's Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada headquarters announced that its forces have mounted two operations against terrorist groups in Kamyaran and Marivan during the current week.

In a statement on Monday, IRGC's Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada headquarters announced that its forces have launched two successful operations against terrorist groups in Kamyaran and Marivan in Kurdistan province.

Coronavirus daily death toll sets new record high again

The number of coronavirus deaths in Iran reached 272 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the viral disease broke out in February.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the total number of fatalities has reached 28,816 so far.

