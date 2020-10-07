Rouhani warns of changing Karabakh conflict into regional war

Speaking in a Wednesday’s cabinet session, Rouhani sadi, "God wanted Arbaeen to be alive day in the history. Karbala is a great historical parable that is alive for forever."

"God wanted Arbaeen to be alive forever like Ashura, because Imam Hussein (AS) rose up and sacrificed to wake up the people and keep them away from deviation," he added.

"In previous years, people were preparing for the Arbaeen march with love and enthusiasm, and this year they also wanted to participate in this ceremony, but in these circumstances, we must follow health protocols," PResident said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying, "In talks with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, I emphasized the significance of protecting the Iranian security."

"There are other ways to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem that we are ready to help in this regard," Rouhani added.

"The security of our borders is important, it is not acceptable for us that a number of artillery shells and mortars hit the territory of Iran. We ask both neighboring countries, with which we have good relations, to pay attention to this important issue," he highlighted.

Referring to the entry of terrorists to the region, Rouhani said, "It is not acceptable for us and we do not let the terrorists stay near our borders."

"It is not acceptable for us that some people want to transfer some terrorists from Syria and other places to the region and near our borders under the pretext of war," the President added.

"This issue has been explicitly stated to the officials of the neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Rouhani noted.

"We must be very careful. We must not let this war turn into a regional war. This war will not benefit anyone," he said.

"Everyone must accept the reality and everyone must accept the rights of nations. Everyone must respect territorial integrity and know that the solution to the problem is not war. Rather, political solution is the only solution for this issue, and of course every country must respect the rights of its neighbors," Rouhani highlighted.

Emphasizing that occupation and war are not acceptable to Iran at all, he said, "Peace is the basis for the Islamic Republic of Iran and is very important to us."

