liberation of 7 occupied cities to end Baku,Yereyan conflict

Mohsen Pak Ayeen made some remarks over Azerbaijan and Armenia conflicts over Karabakh and the Russian-mediated cease-fire.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have both accused each other of violating the cease-fire which did not last half an hour, Mohsen Pak Ayeen said.

Stating that the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dissatisfied with the ceasefire, he said, “The dissatisfaction of the people resulted from the occupation of seven cities which has displaced one million people.”

The people wanted to return to their homes, therefore, the government of Azerbaijan could not fail to meet the demands of the people, he added.

He went on to say, “The liberating of the 7 occupied cities of Azerbaijan that are adjacent to the Nagorno-Karabakh is a vital precondition for paving the way for political talks between Baku and Yerevan.”

Iranian ex-envoy to Baku also considered the UN Security Council, as the only mechanism that can guarantee a permanent ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan and added, “UN Security Council has so far issued four resolutions calling for an end to the occupation of seven Azerbaijani cities by Armenia, but these resolutions have not been implemented.”

In this regard, the mediation by other countries does not work, he noted.

Elsewhere In his remarks, he noted that a number of regional actors are benefiting from the continuation of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

Zionist Regime, for example, is one of them, he said and explained, “As the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis continues, Zionist Regime sells weapons, cooperates with both front in intelligence and espionage, perpetuates the crisis in northern Iran, and seeks to strain Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with Iran.”

