Iran welcomes cessation of Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities

In a tweet on Saturday, Zarif wrote, “Iran welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh as step toward peace.”

“We urge our neighbors Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in substantive dialogue based on respect for international law and territorial integrity.”

He also appreciated “constructive efforts” Russia to mediate ceasefire talks.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire last night which came into effect on Saturday noon local time (0800GMT).

The two countries’ foreign ministers held a meeting in Moscow and agreed to start substantive negotiations over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The breakthrough came after some 10 hours of talks in Moscow, in the early hours of Saturday morning, after nearly two weeks of fierce fighting in the disputed territory.

