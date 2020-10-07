Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan Rep., Armenia

Regarding the measures taken by Iran to stop hitting of bullets from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to Iranian territory, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "In addition to following up the issue by the border guards of our country in a meeting with the border guards of the Republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia and presenting a letter of official protest against the aggression on Iranian border areas by the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly protested the issue."

"In an official note by Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two countries of Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia were notified about the strong protest of the Iranian government against the firing of bullets and rockets into Iranian territory violating Iran's territorial integrity and causing financial damages to our citizens," he added.

Reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not ignore the security of its citizens in any way, he said, "In the light of friendly relations and the principles of good neighborliness, we call on both sides, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to take all necessary and security measures to prevent the recurrence of such unacceptable incidents."

In a meeting between the border guards officials of Iran and Azerbaijan, the Azerbai side apologized for the fired rockets and mortar shells into Iranian territory.

The deputy head of Iran's Police Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaei, who attended the meeting, said "We had a meeting with the Azerbaijani side in the border area and we announced our requirements and they apologized."

