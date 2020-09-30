Iran registers 3,582 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 457,219 with the death toll standing at 26,169.

According to Lari, 4,093 patients are in critical condition while 380,956 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,014,821 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 33,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,013,457 and recoveries amounting to 25,179,452.

FA/IRN 84060311