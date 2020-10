The Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the death toll has raised to 26,380.

She noted that 3,825 new cases have been confirmed which brings the total number of infections to 461,044.

More than 383,000 people have recovered while 4,121 others are in critical condition of the disease, she added.

Lari also noted that 4,043,130 tests have been taken across the country to detect the cases since the start of the outbreak.

MAH/