Iran COVID-19 update: Death toll at 26,567

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 464,596 with the death toll standing at 26,567.

As she said, in the past 24 hours 3,552 new cases have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Iran.

According to Lari, 4,137 patients are in critical condition while 385,264 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,067,861 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest compiled data, more than 34.5 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the death toll stands at 1,028,028 by Friday.

