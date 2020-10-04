Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran COVID-19 update: 179 deaths, 3,523 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 3,523 COVID-19 infections and 179 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Saturday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 468,119 with the death toll standing at 26,746.

Any aggression on Iranian territory intolerable: FM spox.

Stating that any aggression on Iran's territory by Azerbaijan and Armenia is intolerable, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned both involved countries in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to take the necessary precautions in this issue. He made the remarks in response to some questions over Iran’s reaction to some aggression on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the recent conflicts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Persepolis books AFC Champions League final ticket

Iran’s Persepolis football team has booked its ticket to the final of the 2020 AFC Champions League. The Iranian reds advanced to the final with a 5-3 win on penalties against Al Nassr after the West Zone semi-final ended 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Saturday.

Army to firmly continue battle against COVID-19: Gen. Heidari

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army continues its efforts to help contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country, said the commander of Army Ground Force. “All the 28 hospitals of the Army Ground Force have been exerting every effort 24/7 to help contain the pandemic since the spread of the novel coronavirus; they will not leave the battle till the end,” Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Saturday

Nikshahr attack terrorists arrested by IRGC Quds Forces

The perpetrators of the martyrdom of three IRGC forces were arrested by the IRGC Quds Force. On 29 September 2020, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) martyred, and one of them wounded in Nik Shahr County of Sistan, and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

MFA pursuing assassination case of top general Soleimani

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Fri. announced that this ministry, based on its inherent duties, has always put the issue of pursuing assassination case of Iran’s top general Soleimani atop agenda.

Iran, Syria stress strengthening of bilateral ties

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad on the expansion of bilateral ties.The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Damascus, latest developments in Syria, the latest situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, West sanctions against the country, as well as the prospects of normalizing relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist regime.

MR