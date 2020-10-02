Over 34.5m people infected by COVID-19, death toll above 1mn

According to the data compiled by Worldometers, more than 34.50 million cases have been confirmed while the death toll has surpassed 1.028 million.

Above 25.684 million people have recovered from the disease so far.

The United States sits top of the list regarding the number of cases and deaths with 7,494,671 and 212,660 respectively.

India stands next in the list with 6,397,896 infections and 99,833 deaths.

Brazil (4,849,229), Russia (1,194,643), Colombia (835,339), and Peru 818,297) stand next with regards to number of cases.

Iran has confirmed 461,044 infections and 26,380 deaths, presently.

HJ/