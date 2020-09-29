Iran COVID-19 update: 3,677 new cases, 207 deaths in 24h

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 453,637 with the death toll standing at 25,986.

According to Lari, 4,079 patients are in critical condition while 378,727 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,986,720 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 33.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,006,985 and recoveries amounting to 24,899,699 .

HJ/IRN84058912