Oct 1, 2020, 12:13 PM

COVID-19 cases top 34m across the world

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – According to the latest compiled data, more than 34 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the data compiled by Worldometers, more than 34.173 million cases have been confirmed while the death toll has surpassed 1.018 million.

Above 25.4 million people have recovered from the disease so far.

The United States sits top of the list regarding the number of cases and deaths with 7,447,693 and 211,752 respectively.

India stands next in the list with 6.312 million infections and 98,708 deaths.

Brazil (4,813,586), Russia (1,176,286), Colombia (829,679), and Peru (814,829) stand next with regards to number of cases.

 Iran has confirmed more than 457,000 infections and above 26,000 deaths as of Wednesday. 

